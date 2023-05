RaceTrac clerk stabbed 9 times in 'random attack,' Davenport Police say

The Davenport Police Department said a RaceTrac clerk was stabbed nine times early Monday morning in an "unprovoked, random attack." The suspect has since been captured and is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said it happened at 4:40 a.m.

At a RaceTrac on Highway 27 in Davenport.

The victim, who was not identified by the police, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, Chief Steve Parker said.