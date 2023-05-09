The Apostasy and Antichrist Revealed Eschatology #4

There has been a general falling away from the perfection that God created since the beginning, but the apostasy that must come before Antichrist is revealed is a specific one.

We are not appointed to suffer God's wrath, as the rest of the world will in that day.

When the man of sin comes, he will be a pseudo Christ.

He will look like a man of peace, and he will take control of the world's economy and be a wicked dictator with power that is not of himself.

However, when the time is right, God will fell him easily.