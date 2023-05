What Is A Film Festival Creative Scorecard? How does this affect my selection? FAQ #5

This video is a part of a video series that answers frequently asked questions that I (Mikel Fair) have been getting about the Film Festival industry for the last 15 years.

In Episode five, I cover a new feature that we've added for submitters called a "Creative Scorecard." Every submission we receive is judged by 3 different judges for it's creative content specific to the category they submitted.

Each creative scorecard is worth 20 points each, so this is 60% of your score.