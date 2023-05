Clone High Season 1

Clone High Season 1 Trailer HD - A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, CLONE HIGH follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history.

Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.