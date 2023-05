Albert Odyssey Legend of Eldean OST - Magic Kingdom

At the tender age of one, Pike's family was brutally ripped from him by a monstrous horde.

Taken in by a family of winged humanoids known as Harpies, he was raised as one of their own.

Ten years later, his adopted sister is mysteriously petrified by a sinister mage.

With the help of Cirrus, a sentient sword containing the spirit of one of the legendary Eldean siblings, Pike embarks on a journey to search for a cure.