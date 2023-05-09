Canada expels Chinese diplomat for targeting MP

Canada on Monday expelled Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.
Canada on Monday expelled Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.
Canada's government on Monday expelled a Chinese diplomat who was accused of trying to intimidate a lawmaker who had sponsored a..