The Kerala Story to be declared tax-free in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath announces| Oneindia News

The controversy around The Kerala Story has turned into a major political battle between the parties.

With the Mamata Banerjee led TMC putting a ban on the movie release in West Bengal to the BJP-ruled state of MP declaring it tax-free, more than the movie, the nation is talking about the controversies it has landed itself into.

Yogi Adityanath is the latest to join the tussle by declaring the movie tax free in Uttar Pradesh.

#TheKeralaStory #UP #YogiAdityanath ~PR.152~ED.103~GR.122~HT.96~