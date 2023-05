Kim Zolciak-Biermann said she is done with her marriage to Kroy Biermann. “I want a divorce.”

After 11 years of marriage which brought forth four children, 44-year-old, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, has filed for a divorce from her 37-year-old husband, Kroy Biermann.

This comes as a shock to many, as Kroy was always seen glued to Kim’s side with his weapon and their red solo cups.

Are you surprised that it’s over?

Or do you believe this is some kind of ploy due to their financial issues?