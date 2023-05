David Haye (England) vs Enzo Maccarinelli (England) | BOXING fight, KNOCKOUT,MMA

Welsh top-ranked athlete and WBO cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli takes on professional heavyweight boxer and multiple world champion David Haye, also known by his ring name "The Hayemaker." On March 8, 2008, a fight for the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring cruiserweight championships took place at The O2 Arena in London, England.

HD highlights of a spectacular boxing match including a knockout.