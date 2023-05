Bodycam footage shows Michigan woman whose arm 'shattered' resisting arrest

Makayla Johnson, a 20-year-old woman from Westland, recently claimed that she broke her arm due to an excessive amount of force used during an arrest over a missing cell phone report.

However, bodycam footage obtained by Local 4 allegedly showed that Johnson was resisting arrest.

The video showed the woman being put under arrest, with officers asking her to "put your hands on your back." Shortly after, she was seen falling on the ground and yelling in pain.