LABOUR: We need answers over Coronation protesters arrests

Labour's Lisa Nandy says her party "raised concerns" about the government's new anti-protest laws, due to a lack of clarity over how they would be used during the Coronation Weekend.

She says it is not clear "what went wrong" when dozens of protesters were arrested.

The Metropolitan Police has since expressed "regret" over the arrest of six protesters.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn