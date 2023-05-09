Annapolis middle schooler plan walk out in support of their suspended principle

An overflow of support is coming from students and families at Annapolis Middle School in Dearborn Heights s their revered principal Aaron Mollett is suspended.

"The kids love him.

His presence being absent right now is devastating to the students," Natina Brown said.

Adding salt to the wound, there are no answers as to why.

Parents tell 7 Action News that they only realized Mr. Mollett was suspended because his email was deactivated.

When they questioned the district about it they were told a reasoning requires patience and privacy.