Why The U.S. Can’t End Poverty

37.9 million Americans are currently living in poverty, accounting for 11.6% of the total population.

That’s despite the fact that America ranks first as the richest nation in the world in terms of GDP.

Poverty in the U.S. is not only a humanitarian crisis but an economic one as well.

About 11% of the federal budget, or $665 billion goes to economic security programs every year.

Child poverty alone is estimated to cost the U.S. over $1 trillion based on the latest research.

So how did poverty become such a big issue in the U.S. and why is it so difficult to end it?