Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary forces outside Islamabad High Court.
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary forces outside Islamabad High Court.
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday. Khan was arrested by the Pakistani Ranges when he was in the..
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan officially marked his presence in court in Islamabad on Saturday, his aide..
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court, said a report by the Dawn.