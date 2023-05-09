New Zealand: Emergency declared in Auckland as it prepares to deal with floods | Oneindia News

A state of local emergency has been declared in Auckland New Zealand’s largest city due to floods and torrential rainfall.

Heavy rainfall has filled basements besides stranding cars, toppling trees and disrupting rail services.

The torrential rains are expected to last until tomorrow evening local time.

Authorities have said that heavy rain is expected to continue off and on through until midnight, although they hope the most severe downpours may have already passed.

#Aucklandemergency #Newzealandflood #EmergencyAuckland ~HT.99~PR.153~