Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested at court appearance

Party officials say ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested when he appeared at a court in Islamabad on a number of corruption charges
Party officials say ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested when he appeared at a court in Islamabad on a number of corruption charges
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday. Khan was arrested by the Pakistani Ranges when he was in the..
Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has been detained, local media has reported.