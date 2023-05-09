Mystery Box 3 You'll know what this is but not what it's about.

As you can see in this series there will be plenty of boxes to go through!

When I open the box pause the video and ask yourself and your students what do they see?

What do you think it is?

What does it do?

What do you think it does?

What is it used for?

Why would someone have a box of such items?

What is its value?

What careers would use these?

Explore our amazing world together.

Share any thoughts.

PLEASE correct me if I'm wrong on anything I might have said.

These boxes will prove to be varied and unique just like the person they belonged to and just like you and me!

On a personal/cleaning out level we can use this video to reflect on what “boxes” are holding us back?

None of these items are doing anyone any good sitting in a box in a room.

Symbolically, do you have boxes you need to open and let go?

Do you need to “think outside the box" about something?

You may want stop reading at this point because I'm now going to explain a little about what's inside.

We know these are books and some unique charts.

Shows that scientists needed reference materials to do there work.

Also, what do you of the metric system?

Have you ever heard of that?

Or a diary for an electrification or engineer?

If I have said something wrong, please correct me and we can learn together.

It is my hope that in some way you have been inspired to create, learn, and break out of some box that is holding you in!

Copyright 2023 Redlinelunatic tm