Bryan Jones, Doug Fletcher, How To Triple Your Garden And Farm Crops

Health Heroes!

For years I have focused on helping people clean up and balance their gut microbiome so that they could restore their health and happiness.

One reason I have been able to restore my own health and help others restore theirs is because I like to get to the root of the problems so that a permanent solution can be established.

Recently I realized that if I am truly serious about helping people with gut health I literally have to “Go to the root” of our health issues.

One of which is that our soil has been compromised.

Chemical Free Body moving forward will also provide solutions for people whether you are a sprouter, gardener or farmer to restore your soil, increase your yields (profits), eliminate chemical applications and reduce water usage and expenses drastically.

Bryan Jones and Doug Fletcher have unbelievable solid amendments and a 17 year old compost pile of Mycelium that is revolutionizing plant growth and assisting in the restoration of our soil that is connected to us.

This is a very powerful episode and one everyone should take action on once the information is presented.

Together we can make a difference.

I didn't think I would return to farming again, but here I am with a huge smile on my face with much excitement for what the future holds.

Love & Light -Coach Tim.

To learn more about Bryan Jones’s and get some of his soil amendments for yourself go to: https://www.sweetcornorganicnursery.com/ To learn more about Doug Fletcher and how to be self sufficient go to: https://exitandbuildaz.com/