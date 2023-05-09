NEWS: E. Jean Carroll Rape Trial: Trump’s Attorney Says It's Difficult to Prove a Negative

The rape trial of former President Donald Trump brought by E.

Jean Carroll, an advice columnist who accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, has come to a close, and both sides have presented their final arguments.

While Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, presented evidence to the jury that Trump didn't show up in court because "he knows what he did," Trump's defense attorney Joe Tacopina argued that Carroll's vagueness about the timing of the alleged attack made it difficult for his client to defend himself.