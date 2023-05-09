NEWS: E. Jean Carroll Rape Trial: Trump’s Attorney Says It's Difficult to Prove a Negative
The rape trial of former President Donald Trump brought by E.

Jean Carroll, an advice columnist who accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, has come to a close, and both sides have presented their final arguments.

While Carroll&apos;s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, presented evidence to the jury that Trump didn&apos;t show up in court because &quot;he knows what he did,&quot; Trump&apos;s defense attorney Joe Tacopina argued that Carroll&apos;s vagueness about the timing of the alleged attack made it difficult for his client to defend himself.