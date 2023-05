Those Amazing USOs

USOs!

Unidentified submersible objects!

For many years, there wasn’t much research into the subject of USOs.

UFO research focused mostly on flying objects.

But today UFO investigators have come to realize that our oceans are swarming with extraterrestrial craft.

Mile for mile, one of the top producers of USO reports is the stretch of water off the southern California coast, known as the Santa Catalina/San Pedro channel.

There are now more than 150 documented cases on record.