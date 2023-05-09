Chemtrails Worldwide Tour with Hi Rez - "Programmed"

Always Question Authority!

Always Get Second Opinions!

We Should Be Taught, How to Think!

Not What to Think!

Do Not Let Them Tell You, How You Should Live or How You Should Feel, Without Question Their Reason!!!!!.

Please Watch The Dimming... https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY and at geoengineeringwatch.org I spread the truth in every way I can think of.

I comment on every important video that I can and I make personal videos of what I see as a commercial fisherman.

They are destroying my habitat, my way of life.

They are completely destroying everything in nature.

We must fight... https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY