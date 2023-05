PM: Public shouldn't face 'disruption' from protestors

The Met police have expressed regret arresting anti-monarchy protesters at the Coronation this weekend, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he is "very grateful" to the force, and that the public should have the ability to go about their daily lives "without facing serious disruption".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn