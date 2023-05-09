Heresiarch Special: The Report From Iron Mountain, Part 2
Heresiarch Special: The Report From Iron Mountain, Part 2

This is Part 2 in my video series where I read all 70+ pages to The Report From Iron Mountain.

Bill Cooper [Behold a Pale Horse] admonished people to read this report in order to understand just how little our slavers think of us.

&quot;Peace&quot; is basically deemed not an option and not viable in this report from 1966.

In Part 2 I read Sections 1 and 2 out of the 8 total sections.

60+ years later and we can see just how relevant this report has been in influencing the Military Industrial Complex on our Government.

Highly disconcerting.