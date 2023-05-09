Heresiarch Special: The Report From Iron Mountain, Part 2

This is Part 2 in my video series where I read all 70+ pages to The Report From Iron Mountain.

Bill Cooper [Behold a Pale Horse] admonished people to read this report in order to understand just how little our slavers think of us.

"Peace" is basically deemed not an option and not viable in this report from 1966.

In Part 2 I read Sections 1 and 2 out of the 8 total sections.

60+ years later and we can see just how relevant this report has been in influencing the Military Industrial Complex on our Government.

Highly disconcerting.