CAN YOU SEE WHAT IS COMING?

Folks, as I already shared with you my concern about something very big, and profoundly destructive that would be coming in by the end this year 2023 to 2025.

As the system of government violent authority around the world has been stepping up very fast with their plan (i.e digital ID, CBDC), their divisive red-herrings and distractions have been intensifying and working so well that not only the MSM but also most of the alternative media have been parroting and disseminating these disinformation.