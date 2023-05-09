INTERVIEW: John Waters - 'Irish Authoritarianism' - Ireland's New 'Hate Speech' law

In episode #464 of the SUNDAY WIRE which aired on May 7, 2023, Patrick talks with Irish journalist and political commentator, John Waters, to discuss the new controversial law to ban hate speech/hate crimes in Ireland by removing the right to privacy and free speech by allowing police to search anyone’s electronic devices for potentially ‘hateful’ content – and deemed to be guilty until proven innocent.

They also discuss Ireland's loss of neutral status in the world and the loss of democracy and freedom in society.

All this and more.