Mark Zuckerberg wins medals at his first jiu-jitsu tournament; thanks his trainers | Oneindia News

Mark Zuckerberg recently won a gold and silver medal at his very first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California.

The billionaire CEO took to Instagram where he talked about competing in the Jiu-Jitsu tournament and winning medals for his team.

