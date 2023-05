It's STARTED! All of the banks are being FOLDED into one | Redacted with Clayton Morris

This morning the second largest bank collapse in American history took place as the Biden administration seized First Republic Bank.

JP Morgan Chase Bank swooped in to assume all of the deposits for insured and uninsured accounts.

Once again the big banks get bigger with the help of the federal government.

What do the taxpayers get from it?

Consolidation of power for powerful people that are most likely not you.