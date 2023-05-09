Germany warns China that 'neutrality' means siding with Russia

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock warns her Chinese counterpart that "neutrality" in the Ukraine war amounts to taking Russia's side, heaping pressure on Beijing to do more to end the conflict.

"Neutrality means taking the side of the aggressor," Baerbock says during a press conference in Berlin with China's Qin Gang.

