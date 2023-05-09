Next course of action when needing to reveal the truth.
Next course of action when needing to reveal the truth.

We tell the truth to someone in love.

It&apos;s either connected to sin or deception.

We try to do this with only them around.

However, they don&apos;t always listen because they&apos;re unwilling to hear.

It could be stubbornness.

Or pride.

Or denial (left this one out of the video, but it&apos;s still true nonetheless).

It is biblical to approach the person with one or two witnesses when the first approach doesn&apos;t work (Matthew 18:16).

If you find yourself in this situation, seek God and see who should go with you to try again.

If that doesn&apos;t work, then you&apos;ll have to go to the church.

But hopefully, it won&apos;t reach that point.

It&apos;s better to receive a wound from a friend than a kiss from an enemy (Proverbs 27:6).