Next course of action when needing to reveal the truth.

We tell the truth to someone in love.

It's either connected to sin or deception.

We try to do this with only them around.

However, they don't always listen because they're unwilling to hear.

It could be stubbornness.

Or pride.

Or denial (left this one out of the video, but it's still true nonetheless).

It is biblical to approach the person with one or two witnesses when the first approach doesn't work (Matthew 18:16).

If you find yourself in this situation, seek God and see who should go with you to try again.

If that doesn't work, then you'll have to go to the church.

But hopefully, it won't reach that point.

It's better to receive a wound from a friend than a kiss from an enemy (Proverbs 27:6).