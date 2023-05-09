Stranded Woman Saved After Surviving 5 Days with Just Juice Box and Wine

A stranded woman was saved in Australia on May 5 after surviving five days with just a juice box and wine after the woman's car got stuck in the mud.
The woman did not have cell phone service to call for help, leaving her stuck in the area.
A stranded woman was saved in Australia on May 5 after surviving five days with just a juice box and wine after the woman's car got stuck in the mud.
The woman did not have cell phone service to call for help, leaving her stuck in the area.
Australian police rescued a missing woman last week who survived five days stranded in the woods living off of wine and a juice..