Stranded Woman Saved After Surviving 5 Days with Just Juice Box and Wine
Stranded Woman Saved After Surviving 5 Days with Just Juice Box and Wine

A stranded woman was saved in Australia on May 5 after surviving five days with just a juice box and wine after the woman&apos;s car got stuck in the mud.

The woman did not have cell phone service to call for help, leaving her stuck in the area.