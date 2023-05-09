Anheuser-Busch's Real Values Exposed | 05/09/23

If you thought the Dylan Mulvaney marketing matter was just a ploy to look woke, you would be wrong.

On this #TruthOrFiction Tuesday, Andrew explores the question of A-B's existence since it is indeed deep in the woods of wokeness.

So, either it is woke and just disavowed it's own "values" or it's "values" were all just words.

Either way, you've managed to tick off every potential customer in the process.

Also, should the TSA still exist, E-Verify is bad for liberty and will Biden loose support in the black community in 2024?