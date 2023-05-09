Anheuser-Busch's Real Values Exposed | 05/09/23
Anheuser-Busch's Real Values Exposed | 05/09/23

If you thought the Dylan Mulvaney marketing matter was just a ploy to look woke, you would be wrong.

On this #TruthOrFiction Tuesday, Andrew explores the question of A-B&apos;s existence since it is indeed deep in the woods of wokeness.

So, either it is woke and just disavowed it&apos;s own &quot;values&quot; or it&apos;s &quot;values&quot; were all just words.

Either way, you&apos;ve managed to tick off every potential customer in the process.

Also, should the TSA still exist, E-Verify is bad for liberty and will Biden loose support in the black community in 2024?