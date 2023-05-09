Predicted That AI Will Take Over 80% Of Jobs

Stop the Press White House bans The Post from Biden event as Hunter indictment looms and as nearly 20 seats sit empty.

The White House press office barred The Post from attending President Biden’s only daytime public event Monday as federal prosecutors near a decision on criminally charging first son Hunter Biden for tax fraud and other crimes.

The Post has closely covered the president’s ties to his relatives foreign dealings and first reported in October 2020 on files from Hunter’s abandoned laptop that link Joe Biden to ventures in China and Ukraine.

Biden, who falsely characterized The Post’s reporting as Russian disinformation, appeared with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to talk about airline policies.

Biden ultimately took no shouted questions at the venue, which houses the set of a “fake White House" and about 50 theater-style seats for reporters – about 20 of which were empty.

In the same room this February, Biden chose to answer The Post’s query about whether his family’s links to China compromised his ability to steer US policy.

He fumed about the lack of politie reporters and stormed out.