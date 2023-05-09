The Weeknd Says He’ll Probably Stop Performing As The Weeknd

In an interview with 'W Magazine,' The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, hinted that he might be done with his stage persona.

I’m going through a cathartic path right now.

It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter.

I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd.

But I still want to kill The Weeknd.

And I will.

Eventually.

I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn, Abel Tesfaye, via 'W Magazine'.

Tesfaye has been performing as The Weeknd since 2009.

He says things were put into perspective for him when he lost his voice while shooting 'The Idol' with Lily-Rose Depp.

My theory is that I forgot how to sing because I was playing Tedros, a character who doesn’t know how to sing.

I may be looking too deeply into this, but it was terrifying, Abel Tesfaye, via 'W Magazine'.

I did panic when I lost my voice.

I had to rest and reflect and think about The Weeknd and Tedros and all that had happened with the show, Abel Tesfaye, via 'W Magazine'.

Tesfaye then spoke about his upcoming album and the end of The Weeknd.

The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd.

This is something that I have to do.

As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say, Abel Tesfaye, via 'W Magazine'