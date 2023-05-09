The Spiritual Tsunami Coming”: Part 3 “The Physical & Spiritual Manifestation of What is Coming”

This video is a warning to everyone that there is an impending physical Tsunami that is coming this year in 2023, to kick off the great Tribulation that is going to enable the two beasts of Revelation 13 to rise to power out of the chaos and destruction that is coming.

During this time, the world will also experience a spiritual tsunami that is going to turn the sea of humanity to wormwood, where people will no longer have compassion for one another, when the human host body becomes a vessel for all evil to occupy, which will be the time of the Female Rival.