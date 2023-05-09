Truth Tellers Are In Short Supply

Today's show features two of them.

You don't have to agree with their every word, but you can't deny their good will and their bravery in the face of tremendous pressure to push back against the culture.

Alex Berenson returns with a review of the pandemic, now declared over and what he's learned.

His interactions with Elon Musk, his opinions on Trump and Biden and the way forward politically from here are all in today's conversation.

Then our first conversation with women's swimming star Riley Gaines who's been thrust into a national fight over keeping women protected as women in their competitive sport of choice.

Plus, the gaslighting on the "hispanic white supremacist" continues.