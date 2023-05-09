Truth Tellers Are In Short Supply
Today&apos;s show features two of them.

You don&apos;t have to agree with their every word, but you can&apos;t deny their good will and their bravery in the face of tremendous pressure to push back against the culture.

Alex Berenson returns with a review of the pandemic, now declared over and what he&apos;s learned.

His interactions with Elon Musk, his opinions on Trump and Biden and the way forward politically from here are all in today&apos;s conversation.

Then our first conversation with women&apos;s swimming star Riley Gaines who&apos;s been thrust into a national fight over keeping women protected as women in their competitive sport of choice.

Plus, the gaslighting on the &quot;hispanic white supremacist&quot; continues.