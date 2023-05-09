Tucker's Next Move, and Harry's Quick UK Trip, with Dan Wootton, Maureen Callahan & Robert Gouveia

Megyn Kelly begins the show by discussing the mass shooting at a Texas mall over the weekend, why the gun control zealots are stopping us from getting anything done to stop these murders, and what efforts could actually stop these prevalent shootings.

Then she reveals new details about what's really happening behind-the-scenes in the war between Fox News and Tucker Carlson, what Tucker's next moves might be, the truth about what may be behind Tucker's exit, and more.

Then Robert Gouveia, host of "Watching the Watchers," joins to talk about what may happen in the Trump defamation case, the shocking and a little bit hilarious Trump deposition videos, whether he'll be found guilty and what that would mean, the latest in the Jordan Neely case, whether the Marine who had Neely in a chokehold will be charged, and more.

Then Dan Wootton, GB News host and Daily Mail columnist, joins to talk about how successful the King's coronation was, how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were hoping it would fail, inside details about Harry's very quick trip across the pond, the truth about the relationship between the Queen and Markle, new accusations of racism and sexism about the monarchy, and more.

Then Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan joins to talk about John Legend's comments about Megyn after Megyn's criticism of his wife Chrissy Teigen's White House Correspondents Dinner moment, the truth about Teigen and Legend, the trashy Met Gala this year, Anna Wintour's failing Vogue brand, new trans cultural stories and backlash, and more.