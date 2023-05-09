STAR TRAVEL & GALACTIC TRAVEL: The Johnson Rail & The Johnson Spool-Reel. Light Years Don't Exist

Classical Physics: The larger the mass, the more energy needed to make that mass go faster and faster.

The smaller the mass, the more energy used makes that smaller mass go faster and faster.

Hence, a mass of one (1) milligram of can be made to go 25K miles/sec with 3-4 horse-power.

Now all you need is a method to set it on its' ways.

This is the Johnson Rail.

And, MUST be done in outer-space and within 30 seconds of acceleration.

This is NOT a rail gun.

A gun is for a specific purpose.

/// To send a mass of 1 kilogram 25K miles/second takes several years or more to accelerate to that speed.

Another method is needed.

This where 300-400 joules of force energy accelerates the immense mass (that the 1 kilogram is connected to) 1 (one) inch per second squared, until reaching 25K miles/second.

This is done using the Johnson Spool-Reel.