GOVERNMENTS: The FOUR (4) Governments Of The United States of America

Share video.

Subscribe.

The U.S.A.

Has four (4) governments: (1) Political (2) Economic (3) Law (Judiciary) (4) Religion.

Each one is constantly trying to be #1.

So as to control and manipulate the other 3.

All 4 are exceptionally corrupt.

And, this one of the MAIN reasons the U.S. will not survive.

Because each one is a mass of contradictions in itself and all 4 makes 4 times the amount of contradictions.