Is the Morning Star Something to fear? Is it of God, or Satan?

Hello brothers and sisters, welcome back to another interesting and long debated topic in the religious groups.

This is a topic of the Morning Star.

What or who is the morning star?

Should you really fear this experience?

Or should you look at it with a new perspective and take fear out of the equation in total.

When you do you find that things certainly get brighter and lighter as you understand the world around you.

We are taking scriptures today from Matthew Chapter 5: 14 - 16 , 20, 23 - 26