Protesters clash with police in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s detention

Protesters were scuffling with police officers in Karachi following the detention by police of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Smoke was seen rising over the city as fires burned and vehicles were damaged amid scuffles.
Protesters were scuffling with police officers in Karachi following the detention by police of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Smoke was seen rising over the city as fires burned and vehicles were damaged amid scuffles.
Protesters clashed with authorities in several cities across Pakistan, including attacks directed at the powerful military, after..
Imran Khan arrest: Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road.