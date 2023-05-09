Virtue Signaling vs True Care with Kris Nelson - Dissolving The Divide 21
Virtue Signaling vs True Care with Kris Nelson - Dissolving The Divide 21

We have a very special guest with us today, who is the architect of his fantastic website evolveconsciousness.org where he showcases hundreds of info-graphs and profound presentations based off of Natural Law &amp; Hermetic Principles.

He&apos;s researched and philosophized about many subjects, including the underestimated one about care (true care based in universal morality) and the absence of it.

Today we&apos;re interested in examining this dynamic with people and how their approach to information differs so much that it&apos;s caused a great deal of discord, division and indifference in society and the common household.