Virtue Signaling vs True Care with Kris Nelson - Dissolving The Divide 21

We have a very special guest with us today, who is the architect of his fantastic website evolveconsciousness.org where he showcases hundreds of info-graphs and profound presentations based off of Natural Law & Hermetic Principles.

He's researched and philosophized about many subjects, including the underestimated one about care (true care based in universal morality) and the absence of it.

Today we're interested in examining this dynamic with people and how their approach to information differs so much that it's caused a great deal of discord, division and indifference in society and the common household.