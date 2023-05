E-Verify: The ID Passport GOP Begs to Have

We've just experienced NO JAB, NO JOB.

Yet GOP now wants to do it again as a "solution" to illegal immigration!

Thomas Massie, the only GOP member to oppose, suggests that maybe if we called it "V-Verify" the masses would understand how they're being betrayed.

Like CBDC, requiring ID and approval from feds to work is a path to slavery.