Are We Being Programmed?

When we have a thought, is it ours, or is it part of an agenda using "predictive programming"?

As the weeks and months,possibly years go by, we must learn to know the difference.

I'm watching friends and family in Real Time, fall into this WOKE Madness to the point where they can no longer know the plain simple facts that are easily verifiable.

But like all truths, they are pesky little things as Mark Twain once said.

