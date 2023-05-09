Daycare using Make a Wish donations to teach little ones kindness

During this month’s “Let’s Grant Wishes" fundraiser at The Learning Experience in West Chester, preschoolers as young as 3 are learning about Make-A-Wish, helping others, and raising money to grant life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

With the help of their teachers and a pair of educational characters named “Grace the Greyhound” and “Charity Chihuahua,” the preschool children are creating art for art auctions, participating in penny wars, and engaging in classroom activities designed to teach them that it doesn’t matter how big or small you are, it’s the size of your heart that matters.