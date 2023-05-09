Donald Trump found by jury to have sexually abused E Jean Carroll and told to pay $5m in compensation

After a two-week case, Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $5 million in damages after a jury found he sexually abused – but did not rape – writer E Jean Carroll.
After a two-week case, Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $5 million in damages after a jury found he sexually abused – but did not rape – writer E Jean Carroll.
A Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation in a civil lawsuit filed by former..
A jury has just reached a verdict that Donald Trump was liable of sexual abuse but not liable for rape. Trump was also found by the..