Biden and the Democrats Give Ukraine Another $1.2 billion Dollars in Aid.

The United States has committed to providing Ukraine with a significant amount of long-term security aid, including military equipment, training, and technical assistance.

The aid package is aimed at supporting Ukraine in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing tensions with Russia.

While the exact amount of funding has not been disclosed, previous reports suggest that the United States has provided significant financial and military aid to Ukraine since the conflict began in 2014.

This new aid package is expected to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries and demonstrate the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine's security.