Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on China's expulsion of Canadian diplomat, Alberta wildfires – May 9, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks briefly with reporters on Parliament Hill as the federal cabinet holds its weekly meeting.

The prime minister faces questions on China's move to expel the Canadian consul in Shanghai in response to Canada's action against Zhao Wei, the Chinese diplomat implicated in the alleged targeting of Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.

Trudeau also discusses the federal response to the wildfires situation in Alberta.

He also responds to questions regarding Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner's concerns about judicial vacancies across the country, and about a policy resolution passed at the recent Liberal convention aimed at combating online disinformation.