Strawberry Bomb! Beautiful Strawberry Cake Making Process - Korean Bakery

In this video, you'll learn how to make a delicious and moist strawberry cake from scratch!

Follow along as we show you step-by-step how to mix the batter, bake the cake layers, and decorate the final product with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Our recipe uses real strawberries, which gives the cake a vibrant pink color and a burst of fruity flavor in every bite.

Whether you're a seasoned baker or a beginner, this strawberry cake recipe is sure to impress your friends and family at any special occasion or celebration!