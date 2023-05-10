Can California Even AFFORD Reparations?

A couple days ago, the California Reparations Task Force recommended that the state pay every black resident up to $1.2 million.
Big question: can California AFFORD to pay that much?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-gov-newsom-declines-back-reparations-checks-says-slaverys-legacy-more-cash-payments
California residents threaten Biden to sign an executive order for reparations, or they will not re-elect him.