Aggressive king snake

While checking the cows today, Jack and I almost stepped on this king snake.

They are not poisonous, but he was doing his best impersonation of a rattlesnake and cobra.

Since I have lost a couple of dogs to being bit by poisonous snakes, I took this opportunity to do a little reinforcement training with Zak to leave snakes alone.

When the snake struck it, Zack, I don’t know who jumped back faster Zach or I.

After a few minutes, I let him go on his way because I saw him no sense in killing him when he was way out in the middle of the pasture.

They do have benefits to having them around they eat lots of mice and are also good for killing and eating poisonous snakes.